Best of Saitama Criterium 2017 - video

Image 1 of 7 Greg Van Avermaet, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish at the Saitama Criterium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Mark Cavendish celebrates victory ahead of Fumiyuku Beppu in the Saitama Criterium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Mark Cavendish, Warren Barguil and Chris Froome at the 2017 Saitama Criterium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Chris Froome (Team Sky) in his yellow ninja attire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 7 Warren Barguil was the polka-dot Samurai (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Mark Cavendish grabs the live eel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Greg van Avermaet and Chris Froome cross swords (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Saitama Criterium in Japan has been a staple of the cycling calendar since its inaugural event in 2013.

This year, Tour de France winner Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Rigoberto Uran and Greg Van Avermaet were among the stars that travelled to Saitama to try their hand at being ninjas and samurais, eel catching and a little bit of bike racing.

Cavendish came away with victory in the main criterium, beating home hero Fumiyuki Beppu in the sprint to the line.

Marcel Kittel beat the Manxman in the points race earlier in the day, while Utsunomia Blitzen had the honour of winning the team time trial ahead of world champions Team Sunweb.

Masaki Fujita won the Paracycling individual time trial, Misuzu Shimoyama took the women's individual time trial and Tetsuo Yamamoto claimed victory in the junior men's classification.

Watch the videos below for the best of the action on and off the bike.

