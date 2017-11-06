Best of Saitama Criterium 2017 - video
Highlights of the bike racing, eel cooking and ninja action
The Saitama Criterium in Japan has been a staple of the cycling calendar since its inaugural event in 2013.
This year, Tour de France winner Chris Froome, Mark Cavendish, Rigoberto Uran and Greg Van Avermaet were among the stars that travelled to Saitama to try their hand at being ninjas and samurais, eel catching and a little bit of bike racing.
Cavendish came away with victory in the main criterium, beating home hero Fumiyuki Beppu in the sprint to the line.
Marcel Kittel beat the Manxman in the points race earlier in the day, while Utsunomia Blitzen had the honour of winning the team time trial ahead of world champions Team Sunweb.
Masaki Fujita won the Paracycling individual time trial, Misuzu Shimoyama took the women's individual time trial and Tetsuo Yamamoto claimed victory in the junior men's classification.
Watch the videos below for the best of the action on and off the bike.
