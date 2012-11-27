Beskidy MTB Trophy dates set for 2013

Image 1 of 4 A racer in the Beskidy MTB Trophy (Image credit: Beskidy MTB Trophy) Image 2 of 4 A rider flies along a gravel road. (Image credit: Beskidy MTB Trophy) Image 3 of 4 Two BMC racers push toward the finish (Image credit: Beskidy MTB Trophy) Image 4 of 4 Two triumphant racers at the Beskidy MTB Trophy (Image credit: Beskidy MTB Trophy)

The seventh edition of the Beskidy MTB Trophy will happen from May 30 to June 2, 2013. The mountain bike stage race on the Polish-Czech border will be run over four days through the uplands of Beskidy.

New for 2013, the race has been granted UCI "S2" status, putting it among the ranks of the second tier of such multi-day mountain bike contests. The awarding of UCI points is expected to draw a more elite field than in previous years.

"At the end of the day, that's great for everybody since the race will enjoy a higher level and thus put itself on par with renowned stage races worldwide," said organizers.

"Having said that, we do believe that the most inspiring point which attracts everybody will be, besides collecting UCI points, the unmatched landscape of the Beskidy region at the Czech/Polish/Slovak border."

Unlike many European stage races, the Beskidy MTB Trophy does not pass through an Alpine setting, and its terrain and ever-changing weather conditions reward the most versatile riders.

For more information, visit www.mtbtrophy.com.