Bernal climbs WorldTour rankings as Peter Sagan remains in control

Quick-Step Floors still well ahead in team competition

Image 1 of 5

The final podium for the 2018 Tour of California: winner Egan Bernal (Team Sky) with BMC's Tejay van Garderen and EF-Drapac's Dani Martinez

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 5

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 5

Alejandro Valverde at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Niki Terpstra third at 2018 Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Primoz Roglic on stage after the Tour de Romandie

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) has soared up the WorldTour rankings after claiming overall victory at the Tour of California last week. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) failed to win a stage in California, for the first time in his career, but maintained a healthy lead in the standings with his closest rivals not racing at present.

The top six remain the same, but Bernal enjoyed an 18-place jump up the standings into seventh place thanks to his win over home favourite Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) in California. Despite Van Garderen taking the race lead in the stage 4 time trial, Bernal beat the American rider by 1:25 thanks to a triumphant solo victory at South Lake Tahoe.

The Tour of California is Bernal’s first overall WorldTour win and adds to the neo-pro’s time trial success at the Tour de Romandie last month, where he finished second overall. He also took a large haul of points at the start of the year with sixth overall at the Tour Down Under. Bernal had been on course to finish second at the Volta a Catalunya, until a crash on the final stage forced him to abandon.

Fourth place California finisher Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) also enjoyed a large jump up the rankings after his injury layoff. He moved up to 36th place, while his teammate Caleb Ewan moved into the top 30 despite being unable to take a stage win. The Tour of California was Van Garderen’s first serious haul of WorldTour points this season, with just 34 to his name prior to the race. His second place was only enough to move him into 58th place in the WorldTour standings.

In the team competition, Quick-Step Floors remain well clear at the top, with added assistance from Fernando Gaviria’s three stage wins in California. The Belgian outfit are more than 2,700 points ahead of the second place team Bora-Hansgrohe. Mitchelton-Scott stay in third place while BMC Racing move up a spot to overtake Movistar for fourth place. Team Sky also enjoyed a two-place bump into sixth thanks to Bernal’s win.

WorldTour rankings as of May 21, 2018

#Rider Name (Country) TeamPoints
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe1914
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1682
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors1297
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) LottoNL-Jumbo1211
5Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Quick-Step Floors1198
6Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team1195
7Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky1063
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal1010
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team993
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott941
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo940
12Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors931
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ827
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors817
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott800
16Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale800
17Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team795
18Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale774
19Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott760
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb760

Team Ranking
#TeamPoints
1Quick-Step Floors7211
2Bora-Hansgrohe4452
3Mitchelton-Scott4440
4BMC Racing Team4178
5Movistar Team4002
6Team Sky3696
7Bahrain-Merida3661
8Astana Pro Team3254
9AG2R La Mondiale3204
10Lotto Soudal3041
11LottoNL-Jumbo2668
12Trek-Segafredo2508
13EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale2499
14UAE Team Emirates2231
15Team Sunweb2142
16Groupama-FDJ1376
17Dimension Data1220
18Katusha-Alpecin1076