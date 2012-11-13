Bendigo Grand Prix announced for January 2013

Image 1 of 6 The late season Herald Sun Tour races through the Victorian country side. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 6 The peloton make their way up the home straight during the stage three criterium in the Geelong suburb of Grovedale. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 6 Looking out towards Corio Bay in Geelong as the peloton speed down the home straight. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 6 Michael Matthews (Urban) from the Australian Capital Territory takes out stage two ahead of Team Sky's Simon Gerrans. Matthews is the current under 23 world road champion after winning that tilte up the road in Geelong last September. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 5 of 6 Benjamin ‘Benny’ Hill (Jayco/2XU) takes out stage five and the gold medal in the Victorian Open Mens Road Race Championship. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 6 of 6 Genesys Wealth Advisers' Nathan Haas holds the 2011 Jayco Herald Sun Tour trophy aloft (Image credit: Jarrod Partridge - jxpphotography.com)

The 2012 Victorian Open Road Championships, previously postponed due to problems surrounding police availability for rolling road closures, will now be held in early 2013.

The three-day event, running from 18-20 January will form part of the Bendigo Gran Prix. The top-10 placegetters from the time trial, road race and criterium championships will accumulate points towards the overall Bendigo GP men’s and women’s title.

The shift in dates from November 2012 to January 2012 is expected to draw in a more competitive field with the busy month including the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, the return of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and the Australian National Road Championships. The first race will begin on January 18, just one week following the Road Championships in Ballarat. Route changes are expected for the road course at the National Championships with an announcement coming later this week.

The dates coincide closely to the opening of next year’s Tour Down Under however, avid racers will still have time to finish the Bendigo GP and travel to Adelaide for the tour’s first stage on Tuesday 22 January.

Race Programme

Friday 18 January - Women’s time trial, Emu Creek (24.6km)

Friday 18 January - Men’s time trial, Emu Creek (30km)

Saturday 19 January - Women’s road race, Spring Gully (79km)

Saturday 19 January - Men’s road race, Spring Gully (142.2km)

Sunday 20 January - Women’s criterium, Bendigo CBD (25.5km, 30 laps)

Sunday 20 January - Men’s criterium, Bendigo CBD (34km, 40 laps)