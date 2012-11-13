Bendigo Grand Prix announced for January 2013
Event to coincide with delayed Victorian Open Road Championships
The 2012 Victorian Open Road Championships, previously postponed due to problems surrounding police availability for rolling road closures, will now be held in early 2013.
The three-day event, running from 18-20 January will form part of the Bendigo Gran Prix. The top-10 placegetters from the time trial, road race and criterium championships will accumulate points towards the overall Bendigo GP men’s and women’s title.
The shift in dates from November 2012 to January 2012 is expected to draw in a more competitive field with the busy month including the Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, the return of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour and the Australian National Road Championships. The first race will begin on January 18, just one week following the Road Championships in Ballarat. Route changes are expected for the road course at the National Championships with an announcement coming later this week.
The dates coincide closely to the opening of next year’s Tour Down Under however, avid racers will still have time to finish the Bendigo GP and travel to Adelaide for the tour’s first stage on Tuesday 22 January.
Race Programme
Friday 18 January - Women’s time trial, Emu Creek (24.6km)
Friday 18 January - Men’s time trial, Emu Creek (30km)
Saturday 19 January - Women’s road race, Spring Gully (79km)
Saturday 19 January - Men’s road race, Spring Gully (142.2km)
Sunday 20 January - Women’s criterium, Bendigo CBD (25.5km, 30 laps)
Sunday 20 January - Men’s criterium, Bendigo CBD (34km, 40 laps)
