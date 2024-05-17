Welcome to the new Cyclingnews

Every team needs to refresh their kit design when the time is right, and Cyclingnews is no exception. Having been in the same colours and design for five years, we were overdue a freshen-up to our look and our platform.

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have already noticed the differences. We have a new logo, new brand colours and our homepage layout has completely shifted.

These aren’t just aesthetic changes, though. We’ve worked hard to consider the ever-changing needs of our readers and ensure that we’re able to deliver our best content in the best light.

We have dedicated more space to the stunning images from our sport and have switched to brand colours borrowed from the bold flashes of the pro peloton, along with a font conveying Italian road signage and historic cycling team kit design.

With a much cleaner homepage layout you’ll be able to navigate between our tech, in-depth features and women’s content more easily and with less duplication of articles across the homepage.

Of course, with news in our name, news is always at the forefront of the site. The homepage now displays three times as many recent news stories to ensure you can catch up with all the action from the WorldTour and beyond.

We have a revamped Results section on our homepage, so that the race reporting which is so central to our core audience is easily accessible and clearly displayed, and we have plans to improve this even more.

Now central to our homepage is our premium content offering. These are articles made specifically for our ever-growing numbers of digital subscribers – take a look at our recent Giro tech gallery , anti-doping investigation , or our new wind tunnel helmet test .

Our subscribers are our most important readers, and we thank all of you for supporting Cyclingnews and allowing us to invest in more content. We’ve been working on fixes for some flaws on our paywall platform. Please contact us at Cyclingnews@cyclingnews.com if you have any issues accessing your account and find answers to frequently asked questions here.

In the meantime, please enjoy the new design and homepage and subscribe for unlimited access to our content.