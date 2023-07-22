Ben O’Connor revels in fast, chaotic Tour de France stage 19 attack

Ben O’Connor proved his Tour de France potential when he finished fourth overall and won a stage in 2021. This year’s race has been far less successful and far more difficult but he enjoyed a day out front on Friday, racing and sprinting against some of the best rouleurs in the business.

O’Connor abandoned plans to fight for the podium in the opening week of the Tour, unable to pinpoint what happened to the promising form he had in the lead-up. He embraced alternative challenges that followed, including riding for new GC leader Felix Gall, in the breakaway, who won the queen stage to Courchevel, and after a third place on stage 10 behind Mohoric’s teammate Pello Bilbao and Georg Zimmerman (Intermarche-Circus-Wanty).

The Australian didn’t anticipate being part of the break that contested stage 19 and so found satisfaction in finishing third behind Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) and Kasper Asgreen (Soudal Quick-Step).

“I was actually really stoked about today. I wasn’t meant to be in the breakaway, I was meant to relax and take it easy, but it was like a one-day classic there,” O’Connor said post-race.

“I was lost for the first two weeks except that one stage in Issoire, where I was also third. It’s nice that in the last couple of days I've started to feel normal again.

“There’s still a question mark as to what happened in the first two weeks for myself but at least I can be happy towards the end of the Tour de France that I’m starting to perform like I expect, with the best.”

O’Connor predicts that Saturday’s penultimate stage in the Vosges will produce fireworks and hasn’t ruled out playing a part in that, with Gall currently eighth overall.

“It’s going to be quite a lot of groups on the road and everyone fighting to the end. I think you’re going to see a show,” he predicted.

The 27-year-old has equally enjoyed the change of pace in what has been a tough Tour.

“I also like these aggressive, chaotic races. I’m not 50kg, so I do have some power and I am good on the TT bike,” he said.

“It was quite fun chopping off with two of the strongest rouleurs in the world mano-o-mano.”