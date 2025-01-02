Ben Hermans announces retirement after not finding a team for 2025

Belgian puncheur enjoyed 16-year pro career and took 19 wins including the Tour of Oman overall and De Brabantse Pijl

Hermans took victory at De Brabantse Pijl back in 2015 while racing for BMC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ben Hermans has ended his professional cycling career and retired from the sport at 38 years old after not extending his time at Cofidis or finding a new team for the 2025 season. 

The Belgian puncheur enjoyed a 16-year career in the pro peloton which saw him take 19 wins, including overall victories at the Tour of Oman and Arctic Race of Norway and one-day wins at De Brabantse Pijl and the Giro dell'Appennino.

James Moultrie
