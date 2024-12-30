'Optimize everything that is part of performance' – Cofidis shake-up roster, staff to fight for 2026 WorldTour place

By
published

French team creates new 'performance cell' headed by Italian coach Mattia Michelusi

MONTREAL QUEBEC SEPTEMBER 15 Anthony Perez of France and Team Cofidis prior to the 13th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2024 a 2091km one day race from Montreal to Montreal UCIWT on September 15 2024 in Montreal Quebec Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images
Cofidis riders at the 2024 GP Montréal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cofidis team have shaken up their roster for 2025 and created a new 'performance cell' as they fight to stay in the men's WorldTour.

The French team has slipped to 18th in the three-year team ranking and so risks falling out of the WorldTour in 2026-2028 if Arkéa-B&B Hotels, Uno-X Mobility and XDS Astana score more points in 2025.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.