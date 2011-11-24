Become the face of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Do you fancy the opportunity of becoming the face of the 2012 Giro d'Italia? The race organisers are launching a Facebook campaign, 'Be The Next Fighter', to find the perfect person to feature in some of the marketing and advertising materials that will be generated in the build up to the world famous race.

If you are interested in entering their competition, you need to visit their Facebook page and post photos of yourself before November 28. The entries will then be cut down to the top three, who will then be invited to a photo shoot on December 12. Three days later the winner will be announced, and him or her will become the face of the 2012 Giro. So what are you waiting for?

And here's a taster of next year's Giro...