Bayern Rundfahrt adds more climbs in 2012

One final white flag to start the 2011 Bayern Rundfahrt before the race packs up for next year. (Image credit: Bayern Rundfahrt, Schaaf Photography)

The 2012 Bayern Rundfahrt will feature a number of climbs in the first two stages, making it less of a sprinters' race than usual. The course for the race, to be held May 22-27 was released on Monday, and will cover 799 kilometers over five stages.

The first two stages, from Traunstein to Penzberg and Penzberg to Kempten, will include “multiple ranked climbs of the highest categories.” The third stage, from Kempten to Treuchtlingen, is “destined for a sprint finale.” A rolling 26km time trial on the fourth stage in Feuchtwangen may well decide the overall winner, to be crowned the next day upon arrival in Bamberg.

There is already much interest in participating. “We already have so many inquiries that we will take on at least 18 teams again in 2012,” said race director Ewald Strohmeier. “The Bayern Rundfahrt has an outstanding reputation, so that we expect top riders even though we are up against the Giro d'Italia.”

The race always hopes for top riders, and especially the German riders. It looks for a return of sprinter John Degenkolb, who took a stage this year. “But also Marcel Kittel, time trial world champion Tony Martin, Linus Gerdemann, Gerald Ciolek and three-time Bayern Rundfahrt winner Jens Voigt are the race's wish list.”

The honorary race director for 2012 will be Dr. Peter Ramsauer, the German federal minister for Transport, Building and Urban Affairs. It is the first time a member of the national government has served in this capacity.