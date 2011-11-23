Bayern Rundfahrt main sponsor in place through 2015

One final white flag to start the 2011 Bayern Rundfahrt before the race packs up for next year. (Image credit: Bayern Rundfahrt, Schaaf Photography)

The Bayern Rundfahrt is bucking the trend of races losing sponsors, and has announced that its main sponsor has signed-up again through 2015. The Volksbank Raffeisenbank has supported the race since its first running in 1980.

Bank spokesman Rainer Eisgruber said: “Many of our customers and members are themselves active cyclists and can be at the race. Plus the Bayern Rundfahrt largely takes place in areas where our banks have a strong position. And the teamwork in cycling and in the organisation of the Bayern Rundfahrt match our values.”

The bank's extension of its sponsorship until at least 2015 “keeps our back free for a further development of the event,” race director Ewald Strohmeier said. “We can plan long term and put into effect our plans to establish the Bayern Rundfahrt even better internationally.”

The bank is also the sponsor of the leader's jersey. However, the mountain jersey is now in need of a new sponsor, as mineral water bottler Franken Brunnen is withdrawing its sponsorship.

The 2012 course will be announced on December 5.