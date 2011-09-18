Basso looks ahead to Giro in Denmark

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) wins at the Giro di Padania. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso is looking forward to the start of the Giro d'Italia in Denmark next year, as he has fond memoires of his years with Danish Team CSC. While the Liquigas rider would like to win the Giro again, he knows it will be a hard task.

"That's what I'd like, but I know it is not easy. Not many riders win the Giro d'Italia three times. I'd love to be in the small group of riders who have done it, but we shall see," Basso, who won the race in 2006 and 2010, told Feltet.dk.

The Giro is scheduled to start on May 5 in Herning, Denmark, and stay in the Scandinavian land for three stages.

"My program for 2012 is not completed yet, but there is good chance that I will be starting. It's something I will talk to the team about when I'm finished with this season. It also comes down to what the other riders could imagine."

Basso rode for Team CSC from 2004 to 2006, and whilst there won the Tour of Denmark. He recently returned there for a criterium.

"It was nice to be back in Denmark. There are many who support me there and a part of my heart is still there. I had some great years at CSC, and the heart of the team is in Denmark, as manager, Bjarne Riis, is from Denmark. I will never forget those years and for me it would be nice to be back to the start of the Giro next year.