Bassetti and Girkins complete 2018 Elevate-KHS roster

Image 1 of 5 Sam Bassetti wins in China (Image credit: Courtesy of Elevate-KHS) Image 2 of 5 Kevin Girkins (Image credit: Courtesy of Elevate-KHS) Image 3 of 5 Sam Bassetti (Image credit: Courtesy of Elevate-KHS) Image 4 of 5 James Piccoli poses with the 2017 Tour of Southland trophy. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Big foot and Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Image credit: Stephanie Williams)

The addition of Sam Bassetti and Kevin Girkins completes the 2018 roster for US Continental team Elevate-KHS. In all, five new recruits will join six returning riders on the team's 11-man roster.

The team previously announced renewing with general classification threat James Piccoli and sprinter José Alfredo RodrÍguez, as well as adding three new riders in Scott Law from Cylance, Jordan Cheyne from Jelly Belly and George Simpson from Gateway Harley Davidson. Also returning from the 11-man 2017 roster are Eder Frayre, Brian McCulloch, Nick Torraca and Cory Williams.

"We are really excited about the team we have put together," Elevate-KHS General Manager Paul Abrahams said in a statement released by the team. "Sam and Kevin are the final pieces that we were looking for to add some additional strength and depth to the team. We truly believe that we have assembled one of the best teams in America and are excited for the opportunities we have ahead of us."

Bassetti, 26, raced on the Continental level in 2014 with 5-Hour energy and in 2015 with IRT Racing. He competed the past two seasons with Herbalife-Marc Pro, winning six road races in 2017, including three stages at the Tour of Poyang Lake in China.

"Winning three stages in China really got me back on track," Bassetti said. "It was an incredible boost of confidence realising that all of my years of hard work were starting to pay dividends.

"I am excited to race against the best in the world this year," he added. "Having the opportunity to race the Tour of Utah and the Colorado Classic in 2018 are on the top of my list this year. I want to prove to the team that I can win when called upon and also be a fantastic team player."

Girkins, 28, is a Texan who raced with the Elbows amateur elite team the past three seasons. He finished fourth overall this year at the North Star Grand Prix in Minnesota.

"I had the opportunity to race the Tour of Southland in New Zealand, racing in support of Elevate-KHS team leader James Piccoli," Girkins said. "It was a fantastic experience traveling across the world and seeing how the team really commits to a goal and accomplishes it. I plan on making the most of this opportunity and surprising some people this year."

2018 Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling Team roster: Sam Bassetti (USA), Jordan Cheyne (Can), Eder Frayre (Mex), Kevin Girkins (USA), Scott Law (Aus), Brian McCulloch (USA), James Piccoli (Can), George Simpson (USA), Nick Torraca (USA), Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex), Cory Williams (USA)