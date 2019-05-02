Barnes sisters headline Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 5 Hannah Barnes at stage 3 at OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Alice Barnes (Team Canyon-Sram Racing) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Alice Barnes (Canyon-SRAM) at the start of stage 2 of the OVO Energy Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Barnes sisters, Hannah and Alice, will be hunting victories on home soil at the upcoming two-day Tour de Yorkshire, held on May 3 and 4. Barnes will especially be looking to secure a top result during stage 2, which falls on her birthday.

"I'm looking forward to racing in Yorkshire. It's almost a home race for me so I am especially motivated to have a good weekend," Hannah Barnes said in a team Canyon-SRAM press release.

Both stages are 132km, with stage 1 from Barnsley to Bedale and stage 2 from Bridlington to Scarborough. The opening day is expected to be a bunch sprint.

"Stage 1 takes us around the Harrogate circuit that we will also do in the 2019 world championship road race, so the peloton can get a glimpse of what the race will be like in September. I think the stage will finish with a bunch sprint," predicted Hannah Barnes.

The second day is hillier, with climbs as steep at 33 per cent, and so could decide the winner of the overall classification.

"Stage 2 falls on my birthday, so I hope one of my presents is good legs that day because I'm going to need them. The climbs are very steep, so I can see the race being won from a small group or a solo attack," she said.

Alice Barnes, meanwhile, said that she previewed both stages two weeks ago, and believes that they both create great racing opportunities. She also spoke about the number of fans and supporters that the Tour de Yorkshire draws to watch the racing.

"The crowds are always amazing at the TDY. Especially this year, as we have the best of both worlds. On Friday's stage, all of the school children will be lining the streets to cheer us on. With stage 2 on a Saturday, it means that many people won't be working, and I expect the crowds will be even bigger," she said.

"It's going to be some great racing, and I'm looking forward to getting to the start line – hopefully in my best shape."