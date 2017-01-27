Barker: Sexism in cycling is 'not always blatantly obvious'

Image 1 of 5 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) wins the points race Image 2 of 5 Matrix Fitness' Elinor Barker celebrates winning the Elimination race. (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 3 of 5 Elinor Barker (L) and team-mate Laura Kenny (R) in action during the Women's Omnium Tempo race (Image credit: SWpix.com) Image 4 of 5 Elinor Barker (Great Britain) Image 5 of 5 Elinor Barker puts in a sprint (Image credit: David Pearce)

British track rider Elinor Barker told BBC Radio Wales on Wednesday that sexism is still prevelant in cycling, but "there has never been a better time to be a female cyclist."

A day after Nicole Cooke leveled heavy criticism on British Cycling in front of Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport Committee, Barker outlined some of the frustrations female riders continue to face on the Welsh radio program.

"There's still a lot of sexism in cycling today. It's not always blatantly obvious like a pay gap or races not being put on. I think sometimes it's the subtle things that can be quite damaging – the choice of music while the women are racing can often be quite trivial and it downgrades the racing a little bit," the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist said.

"There are different levels to it. Equality needs to be across it all rather than just focusing on the pay gap. It needs to be all these little things to raise the profile of women's cycling."

Nevertheless, Barker considers the current environment to be an improvement over the past.

"Times have changed a little bit since Nicole's time," Barker said.

"I can understand her frustrations but, as much as there is sexism in sport today, there's not been a better time to be a female cyclist. I certainly can't complain about the amount of support."