Bardiani CSF unveil new kit, bikes for 2019 - Gallery

Italian Pro Continental team Bardiani CSF-Selle Italia Guerciotti presented their 2019 roster, team kits and bikes Tuesday evening in Milan, with sprinter Andrea Guardini taking centre stage alongside the new Italian bike sponsor.

The team switched from Cipollini bikes to Guerciotti for 2019 and will apparently ride the Eureka Air frame that Guardini hoisted aloft at the presentation.

The new 2019 jerseys are similar to the 2018 iteration but feature less green on the front and more white. The sleeves and collar remain orange, with green taking over the majority of the back panel. The team shorts are once again mostly black, the perfect background colour for the multiple sponsor logos.

The longtime Italian program, which has been run by the Reverberi family for four decades, was first sponsored by CSF in 2008, with Bardiani coming aboard in 2012. The team switched to Cipollini bikes the following year.

For 2019, the team added just three riders. Italians Francesco Romano, Alessandro Pessot and Luca Covili will replace departing Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Simone Sterbini (Giotti Victoria-Palomar) and retiring Simone Andreetta.