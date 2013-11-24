Bandiera signs for Androni-Venezuela

Image 1 of 2 Marco Bandiera (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Marco Bandiera (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marco Bandiera has signed for Androni-Venezuela for the 2014 season. The experienced Italian spent the 2013 campaign with the new IAM Cycling squad, where his best result was a 6th-place finish at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Bandiera turned professional with Lampre in 2008 and had spells at Katusha and QuickStep before joining IAM Cycling at the beginning of last season.

The 29-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with Gianni Savio’s squad, which has been active in the transfer market in recent weeks. Dutch pair Johnny Hoogerland and Kenny van Hummel have both signed with Androni-Venezuela this winter following the disbandment of the Vacansoleil-DCM team.

In a statement, Androni-Venezuela described Bandiera’s arrival as "another tile added to the mosaic of Androni-Venezuela, a team kitted out towards the new reforms of cycling, which will come into place next season."

Some changes to the cycling calendar and its structures are due to be implemented between 2015 and 2020. One proposal calls for the current WorldTour to be replaced by a 16-team top flight and an eight-team second division, with promotion and relegation between the two.

Androni-Venezuela has already secured a wildcard invitation to the 2014 Giro d'Italia by winning the Coppa Italia teams classification this season.