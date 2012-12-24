Ballan making progress after horror crash

Image 1 of 5 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) celebrates winning stage 7 at the 2012 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Ballan drops back for bottles (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 5 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) (Image credit: Susi Goetze) Image 4 of 5 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) signs on for stage 6. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Alessandro Ballan and Sebastien Turgot fight for second place at Paris-Roubaix, with Turgot edging it (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The BMC Racing Team has released a statement indicating that Alessandro Ballan is recovering from his recent crash. The Italian rider crashed at a recent training camp and suffered a number of serious injuries. Ballan broke a femur and rib and had to undergo several operations, one of which led to the removal of his spleen, while Gazetta reported that he also suffered internal bleeding and could have lost a kidney.

Now stable in hospital, the team said Ballan was “resting comfortably Saturday after undergoing successful surgeries to remove his spleen and repair a double fracture of his left femur.”

The team, physician, Dr Max Testa, added: "When the doctors realized he would have to stay in the hospital longer because of his abdominal injuries, they decided to take care of his femur at the same time since he was already sedated.”

"The orthopaedic surgeon said he was very pleased with how the bones lined up and the doctors are cautiously optimistic that he will make a full recovery with no complications."

Ballan has received a wave of good will messages from fans via social media. "I have been moved by all the messages of support I have received," he said. "It lifts my spirits to know there are so many people all over the world who are wishing me well for a fast recovery. Thank you to everyone."

As yet BMC has refused to put a timescale on Ballan’s return but at the very least it looks as though he will miss the spring classics. Last year the Italian was the team’s best performer in the spring with third places in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.



