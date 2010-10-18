Bakelants among Lombardy injury victims

Image 1 of 3 Jan Bakelants (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) out the back after some mechenical problems. (Image credit: Erik Van Breugel) Image 2 of 3 Lake Como was barely visible through the mist at the Tour of Lombardy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Rainy conditions proved treacherous for many riders such as Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli), who was forced to abandon after a hard crash. (Image credit: Sirotti)

The Giro di Lombardia, raced on Saturday in wet and windy conditions, has made for a handful of injured riders. Not only did many abandon the event because of the heavy rain, but the slippery descents around Lake Como caused several riders to crash. Among them were Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas), who would go on to finish 5th, and Dan Martin (Garmin-Transistions), who abandoned the race with road rash and bruises.

Belgian rider Jan Bakelants (Omega Pharma-Lotto) also fell on the descent of the Sormano climb, breaking his left wrist and elbow. He was one of the last teammates of eventual winner Philippe Gilbert to help his leader in the finale, but couldn't savour the victory in the end.

"It wasn't even my own fault," Bakelants told Het Laatste Nieuws. "A Garmin car went badly into a corner and had to brake hard, so I couldn't do anything else than to follow his example. Down I went..."

Even though the Giro di Lombardia was Bakelants' last race this season, the timing of the fractures still left him annoyed. "It never happens at the right time. Normally, I would have started my holidays on Sunday, nicely relaxing and enjoying my time. The plaster will be a hindrance. Moreover, I will have it at least for six weeks, which means that my preparation for next season is also disturbed."

Another rider who suffered injury in Lombardia is Italian Francesco Di Paolo (Acqua e Sapone). He broke his left femur.