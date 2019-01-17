Bahrain-Merida train in Catalonia - Gallery

Image 1 of 30 It was time trial day for the Bahrain-Merida riders in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 2 of 30 Reporters gather around Vincenzo Nibali at the Bahrain-Merida media event in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 3 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 4 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 5 of 30 A Bahrain-Merida rider is framed by the flora in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 6 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali took centre stage in Catalunya for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 7 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali took centre stage in Catalunya for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 8 of 30 The Bahrain-Merida media event in Catalunya had room for everyone (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 9 of 30 The Bahrain-Merida media event in Catalunya had room for everyone (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 10 of 30 Andrea Garosio at the Bahrain-Merida press event in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 11 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali talsk with reporters at the Bahrain-Merida media event (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 12 of 30 Ivan Garcia speaks with reporters at the Bahrain-Merida gathering in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 13 of 30 Reporters gather around Vincenzo Nibali at the Bahrain-Merida media event in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 14 of 30 Sonni Colbrelli meets the media at the Bahrain-Merida press event (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 15 of 30 Ivan Garcia speaks with reporters at the Bahrain-Merida gathering in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 16 of 30 Vincenzo Nibali is about to embark on his 2019 season with Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 17 of 30 Amazing sights along with the bikes in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 18 of 30 A Bahrain-Merida rider passes an orchard during his training. (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 19 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 20 of 30 Mountains provide the backdrop for Bahrain-Merida's training in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 21 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 22 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders take a break from traning Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 23 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train on the boardwalk in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 24 of 30 A group ride on TT bikes for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 25 of 30 A group ride on TT bikes for Bahrain-Merida (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 26 of 30 Bahrain-Merida riders train in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 27 of 30 Riders get ready to ride at the Bahrain-Merida camp (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 28 of 30 Plenty of good riding with the Pyrenees Mountains nearby in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 29 of 30 Riders broke in new bikes at the Bahrain-Merida camp in Catalunya (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo ) Image 30 of 30 Mark Padun talks with reporters at the recent Bahrain-Merida gathering (Image credit: ©Marti Milla/Agència Catalana de Turismo )

The Bahrain-Merida team have gathered in Cambrils on the Daurada coast of Catalonia for a final pre-season training camp, enjoying the warm temperatures and quiet winter roads of the Spanish holiday resort to complete a final 12-day block of training before the start of the season.

A squad of riders and staff, including Rohan Dennis and Domenico Pozzovivo, are in Australia at the Tour Down Under, with only Gregor Bole and Welsh neo-pro Stevie Williams absent from the Cambrils camp due to injury. Williams has a minor knee injury that has slowed his full debut with Bahrain-Merida, but the team expects him to soon be on the road to recovery.

Bahrain-Merida arrived in Cambrils on January 10 and will head home on January 22. They are sharing the vast Cambrils Park Sport Village with women’s under-17 soccer teams from England, France and Germany, using the gym for early morning stretching and core work and the local roads for their training. Former rider Joaquim ‘Purito’ Rodriguez was on hand to show the riders the best routes.

Vincenzo Nibali joined up with his teammates on Tuesday to step up his training for the 2019 season. He confirmed that he will target the Giro d’Italia and then go on to ride the Tour de France, and so has delayed his season debut until the UAE Tour in late February. He will do another training camp at altitude in early February and in March he will ride Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milan-San Remo.

After a first training camp in Croatia in December, Cambrils is another chance for team and staff to work together and prepare for the season ahead. The new head of Performance David Bailey joined Paolo Slongo and Paolo Artuso to check the training and physiological data.

Slongo explained that the riders will do three-day training blocks, separated by a rest day, with the riders divided into two different groups depending on their level of fitness and early-season goals and race programmes. Tuesday was dedicated to individual and team time trial training; Wednesday included more specific workouts, while riders face up to five hours in the saddle on Thursday.

Bahrain-Merida has hired Team Sky mechanic Filip Tisma as its new head wrenchman, and he and the other mechanics were on hand as riders continued to train on their new disc-brake bikes. All the Bahrain-Merida team will use disc brakes in 2019, with key riders able to switch to calliper brakes for important races and mountain stages.

The team chefs were also present in Cambrils to prepare specific meals for the riders and also refine their recipes for the coming season.

Click or swipe through the images to see the full photo gallery.