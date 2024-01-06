Back pain sidelines Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado from Zonhoven World Cup

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) has been forced to sit out round 12 of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Zonhoven on Sunday due to severe back pain.

Alvarado is currently leading the overall World Cup series after her consistent performances across ten of the fourteen-round series. She opted not to compete in round 6 in Flamanville and confirmed that she will not compete in Zonhoven.

“Today in Gullegem, I suffered again from severe back pain,” said Alvarado. “I could barely run in the mud, and I couldn’t put any power on the pedals either.”

Alvarado lined up to compete at the Hexia Cross Gullegem on Saturday, won by Zoe Backstedt; however, she was forced to stop mid-race due to the pain.

In a post on Alvarado's Instagram, Alpecin-Deceuninck said that in agreement with medical staff and team management, it was decided not to take any risks by competing in the following day's Zonhoven World Cup.

Alvarado is now looking ahead to competing at the Dutch National championships held next weekend in Hoogeveen.

“Too bad, because in Zonhoven, I could have taken a nice step towards the overall win in the World Cup. But an osteopath visit is more important now. It will take a few days to fully recover from this," Alvarado said.

Alvarado has won three rounds of the World Cup series in Dendermonde, Troyes and Namur. She is currently leading the series with 312 points, runner-up Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) has 237 points and third-placed Puck. Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) 220 points.

The World Cup will continue in Zonhoven on Sunday, followed by round 13 in Benidorm on January 21, and round 14 in Hoogerheide on January 28.