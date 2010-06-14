Avid to release even-lighter XX World Cup disc brake
Total system weight just 276g
SRAM's elite BlackBox cross-country racers will soon save a few more grams with the recently announced Avid XX World Cup disc brake. The World Cup version will offer the same stopping power and modulation of the current XX system but will omit the adjustable pad contact feature in order to save up to 12g per wheel – bringing the total system weight to just 276g (front, post mount, 160mm rotor).
The pared-down lever body will remain a forged magnesium piece as will the caliper, which is wholly carried over save for the new black finish.
Avid product manager Paul Kantor admits that the XX World Cup brake won't be for everyone but for weight weenies looking to shave every gram, this new iteration presents yet another ultralight option.
Pricing is yet to be announced and consumer availability won't be until late 2010. However, BlackBox athletes are expected to be using the new Avid XX World Cup brakes in the UCI World Championships in early September.
