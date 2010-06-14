Avid to release even-lighter XX World Cup disc brake

Image 1 of 2 The matching Avid XX World Cup caliper is identical to the current XX brake save for a different finish. Avid says BlackBox racers will be on the new brake in time for the world championships later this fall. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Avid will add a top-level XX World Cup disc brake to the line later this year, which omits the adjustable pad contact feature in order to save weight. (Image credit: James Huang)

SRAM's elite BlackBox cross-country racers will soon save a few more grams with the recently announced Avid XX World Cup disc brake. The World Cup version will offer the same stopping power and modulation of the current XX system but will omit the adjustable pad contact feature in order to save up to 12g per wheel – bringing the total system weight to just 276g (front, post mount, 160mm rotor).

The pared-down lever body will remain a forged magnesium piece as will the caliper, which is wholly carried over save for the new black finish.

Avid product manager Paul Kantor admits that the XX World Cup brake won't be for everyone but for weight weenies looking to shave every gram, this new iteration presents yet another ultralight option.

Pricing is yet to be announced and consumer availability won't be until late 2010. However, BlackBox athletes are expected to be using the new Avid XX World Cup brakes in the UCI World Championships in early September.

