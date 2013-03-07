McConnell and Henderson jump to early lead in US Pro XCT standings

Image 1 of 2 Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 2 Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) with a substantial lead late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

The USA Cycling Pro Cross Country Tour (US Pro XCT) kicked off the 2013 national cross country mountain bike series last weekend, on March 2, with the Mellow Johnny's Classic in Dripping Springs, Texas. Australians Daniel McConnell and Rebecca Henderson (both Trek Factory Racing) earned wins to take narrow leads following the first of the nine-race series.

"It's very important to us as not only a bike shop, but as a member of the bike racing community to give back in the form this bike race, where we treat the pros from all over to a great Pro XCT racing experience," said Ted Arnold, Mellow Johnny's Classic media director.

"Meanwhile, we want our local and statewide racers to have a great time as well. We appreciate the hard work from sponsors, staff, racers, and the race producers that have been able to make this race happen for five years. We realize this is not just about this year's race, but about the long term legacy we can build."

Men

Australian Daniel McConnell (Trek Factory Racing) won the men's race and collected 250 points. He now holds the elite men's Pro XCT lead by 50 points over Jeremiah Bishop (Sho-Air/Cannondale), who sits in second place. Todd Wells (Specialized Racing), who topped the final Pro XCT men's standings in 2012, finished third and has 175 points. A pair of Canadian riders, Derek Zanstra (Scott-3Rox Racing) and Cameron Jette (Scott-3Rox Racing) round out the top five with 150 and 140 points, respectively.

Women

After winning the women's race, another Australian Rebecca Henderson (Trek Factory Racing) tops the Pro XCT women's standings with 250 points. Brit Annie Last (Trek Factory Racing), who placed second in Texas, sits in second in the standings with 200 points while Canadian Emily Batty (Trek Factory Racing) is in third place with 175 points. A pair of Americans round out the top five as Chloe Woodruff (Crankbrothers Race Club 11) and Christina Gokey-Smith (Colonel's Sho-Air-Giant) have 150 and 140 points, respectively, to sit in fourth and fifth places.

Teams

After the first of nine races on the calendar, Trek Factory Racing holds the lead in the Pro XCT team standings. Trek Factory Racing, which boasts both of the individual standings leaders, has 500 points while Sho-Air/Cannondale sits in second place with 290 points. Specialized Racing sits in third place with 175 points and Kona is 35 points behind in fourth place.

Brief US Pro XCT Standings after one round

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel McConnell (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 250 pts 2 Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale 200 3 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing 175 4 Derek Zanstra (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 150 5 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott-3Rox Racing 140

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Henderson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 250 pts 2 Annie Last (GBr) Trek Factory Racing 200 3 Emily Batty (Can) Trek Factory Racing 175 4 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club 11 150 5 Christina Gokey-Smith (USA) Colonel's Sho-Air/Giant 140