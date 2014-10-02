Australian Mountain Bike Series adds cross country round

Image 1 of 3 Dan McConnell (Australia) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 3 Tracey Hannah races toward victory at Stromlo Forest Park (Image credit: Josh Mcdonald / Four Hills Photography) Image 3 of 3 Ben Henderson makes the most of his local knowledge of the Stromlo track. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)

Mountain Bike Australia (MTBA) confirmed that an additional cross country round has been added to the 2014-2015 Subaru National Series calendar. The new round will happen on February 7, 2015 in the ACT.

MTBA has added the round to satisfy rider demand, after rearrangements earlier last month to accommodate the Crankworks/Oceania date clash resulted in the full round in Mt Stromlo being removed from the Series calendar.

In partnership with CORC, the cross country race will be held in Mt Stromlo at the same mountain bike park that hosted a round of the UCI World Cup in 2008, as well as the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in 2009.

The iconic venue is expected to attract some of Australia’s best mountain bike riders.

Each year athletes from throughout Australia compete for the title of National Series Champion, prizes and to accrue UCI points toward international representation.

The upcoming series, which kicks off in early December, will see rounds in Victoria, Western Australia, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory, with the final round held in conjunction with the 2015 Oceania Mountain Bike Championships in Toowoomba, Queensland.

For more information on the Australian Mountain Bike National Series, visit http://mtb.subaru.com.au/national-series.

2014-2015 Australian Mountain Bike National Series

December 12-14: Round 1 - You Yangs, VIC

January 24-25: Round 2 - Pemberton, WA

February 6-8: Round 3 - Thredbo, NSW

February 7: Round 4 - Mt. Stromlo, ACT

February 26 - March 1: Round 5 - Toowoomba, QLD