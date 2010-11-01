Australian firefighters ride for prostate cancer

Image 1 of 3 The riders leave the Melbourne CBD on their 15,000km ride around Australia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 2 of 3 David Doherty prepares for the longest ride of his life. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 3 Members of the Melbourne Fire Brigade await the start to their ride around Australia in Melbourne with the finishing point, the MCG, in the background. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Yesterday a crew of Melbourne Metropolitan firefighters began a challenge of riding more than 15,000km around Australia to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.

Through the EJ Whitten Foundation the Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) Cycling Club aims raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and promote men's health and well being in communities across Australia.

The main route for the HostPlus Pedal for Prostate is Australia's Highway 1, which predominantly follows the coast on a circumferential route around the country. The team will engage with individuals, community groups, cycling clubs and emergency service personnel across the country during the journey and progress can be tracked through the can be tracked through the Pedal 4 Prostate website.