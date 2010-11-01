Australian firefighters ride for prostate cancer
Relay ride aiming to cover 15,000km in 25 days
Yesterday a crew of Melbourne Metropolitan firefighters began a challenge of riding more than 15,000km around Australia to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer.
Through the EJ Whitten Foundation the Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB) Cycling Club aims raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer and promote men's health and well being in communities across Australia.
The main route for the HostPlus Pedal for Prostate is Australia's Highway 1, which predominantly follows the coast on a circumferential route around the country. The team will engage with individuals, community groups, cycling clubs and emergency service personnel across the country during the journey and progress can be tracked through the can be tracked through the Pedal 4 Prostate website.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy