Australian Cyclo-cross National Championships – Izzy Flint and Max Hobson claim elite titles

By
published

Solo wins for both elite men's and elite women's victors with Nick Smith and Miranda Griffiths taking runner up spots in Ballarat

Max Hobson (Team BridgeLane), winner of the elite men's category of the AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships 2024
Max Hobson (Team BridgeLane), winner of the elite men's category of the AusCycling Cyclo-cross National Championships 2024(Image credit: Lee Alexander / @shotbyleealexand3r)

Izzy Flint (Cervelo Australia Off-Road) and Max Hobson (Team BridgeLane) claimed the elite titles at the AusCycling Cyclo-cross national championships on a wet and muddy course at Ballarat's Victoria Park.

The races for the green and gold jersey played out on day one of the two day CX Ballarat – with Sunday delivering a UCI C2 event – on a course which was soaked by rain the night before. The fields included former winners but also some new challengers to take on the 2.65 km loop, featuring a short but steep climb and descent on a section known as 'the mound'.

Hobson, who was second in the U23 title race last year but made the step up to the elite category in 2024, and the 2023 U23 title winner Tristan Nash, both took off in the early stages of the elite men's race. However, in the final third of the nine lap race Hobson made his move and struck out to the front alone though Nick Smith (Duke Flanders) plus mountain bike and gravel racer Tasman Nankervis (Merida / BMC Shimano) were in pursuit.  

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top five elite women
PositionRiderTime
1Izzy Flint00:54:01
2Miranda Griffiths+1:38
3Rebecca Locke+2:10
4Katherine Hosking+2:36
5Claire Aubrey+4:30
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Top five elite men
PositionRiderTime
1Max Hobson00:59:29
2Nick Smith+0:10
3Tasman Nankervis+0:34
4Tristan Nash+1:11
5Harrison Bebbington+1:21

