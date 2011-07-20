Australian bike safety campaign needs support to become a reality

Amy Gillett (Image credit: Nisa Schebella)

The Amy Gillett Foundation has decided that it is high time to change drivers' attitudes towards bike riders through a major national advertising campaign that will draw attention to the importance of bike safety.

It has been six years since Amy Gillett was killed at just 29 years of age, when a motorist collided with the Australian road cycling team during a training ride in Germany. The tragic news earlier this month of the death of Australian cyclist Carly Hibberd, killed when hit by a car whilst training in Italy, is yet another reminder of the issue. Each year nearly 40 bike riders die on Australian roads and over 9000 more are hospitalised.

The Foundation is hoping to gain the support of the Australian cycling community to make this campaign happen. Australian communications agency, Publicis Mojo, has put together a powerful and compelling concept to promote the message of bike safety.

To bring life to this vital campaign much funding is needed and CEO of The Amy Gillett Foundation, Tracey Gaudry, is hoping Australian cyclists will join forces to support each other and ensure a safer future for bike riders.

"A national bike safety campaign aimed at addressing both the attitudes and awareness towards bike riders is urgently needed if we are going to reduce serious injury and save lives," she explained. "I know the Australian cycling community will rally together to support each other and improve bike safety for future generations."

The Foundation has already been shown great support in getting this campaign off the ground with the voice of cycling, Phil Liggett and Amy Gillett Foundation Ambassador, Cadel Evans lending their time to front the campaign. Broadcaster SBS and bikeExchange.com.au have worked with The Foundation in the creation of a television commercial that features an emotive appeal by Amy's mother, Mary Safe.

The Amy Gillett Foundation would greatly appreciate everyone in the Australian cycling community re-tweeting the following message via Twitter:

Bike riders unite, bike safety starts with us. Together we can make a difference. Donate now at www.bikemovement.org.au.

