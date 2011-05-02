Amy Gillett Foundation launches Gran Fondo

Image 1 of 2 Amy Gillett (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Amy Gillett (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Amy Gillett Foundation has announced the first event of its kind in Australia, Amy's Gran Fondo, which will be held on Sunday 18 September, 2011. This mass participation road cycling event will allow up to 3,000 participants the opportunity to compete for over $20,000 in prize-money on a fully closed, safe 120km circuit around the iconic Great Ocean Road.

Adding to the excitement is the announcement that it has been selected for UCI World Cycling Tour and is tipped to be the first event held in the 2012 series. The Tour is a series of up to 15 UCI-sanctioned races held all over the world with the top 10 per cent in each age group receiving the right to race in the final for the coveted World Champion Rainbow Jersey.

Simon Gillett, AGF Patron and brainchild behind the event, believes Amy's Gran Fondo will attract considerable intra state, interstate and international recognition and attention. It also provides a fabulous opportunity for the Foundation to promote its safety messages.

"The Foundation's Mission is for Safe Bicycling in Australia. What better way to give riders the taste of ultimate safety than on a 120km circuit, completely closed to motorists – even if just for a day!"

In giving back to the local community, AustCycle Clinics will be delivered in the lead-up to the event and over the weekend, promoting bike safety skills and knowledge of road rules. Amy's Mum, Mary Safe will also be delivering the "Remembering Amy" program into local schools, focussing on safe, responsible road use for the next generation of motorists. The Foundation's aim is to raise $100,000 through fundraising from Amy's Gran Fondo to expand this important program nationally.

A wonderful calendar of family-friendly food and entertainment activities incorporating a two day cycling expo at Lorne is also planned. Ambassadors for the Amy Gillett Foundation, Cadel Evans, and Patron, Phil Anderson, along with other high profile Australian cyclists will help promote the event through the cycling community.

The Amy Gillett Foundation was established in 2005 following the death of Amy Gillett while cycling with the Australian Women's Cycling Team in Germany, when a driver careered across the wrong side of the road into the riders. The Foundation was formed to reduce the incidence of death and injury arising from the interaction between motorists and bicyclists.

Individual entries are priced from $155 during the introductory early bird period that commences when registrations open at 9am on Monday the 2nd of May. Early Bird registrations close at 9.00am on Monday 30th May. To register in the inaugural Amy's Grand Fondo please visit the website www.granfondo.org.au.