Australia announces Worlds team

Image 1 of 2 Aussie Stuart O'Grady happy on the start line. (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 2 Milan-San Remo winner Matt Goss (HTC - Highroad) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cycling Australia has released its final selections for the UCI Road World Championships in Copenhagen, with team captain Matthew Goss supported by a strong and versatile team.

In addition to Goss, Stuart O'Grady, Baden Cooke, Simon Gerrans, Mathew Hayman, Michael Rogers and Simon Clarke will all return to the national team for the elite men's road race. Debutants include Vuelta stage winner Chris Sutton and Heinrich Haussler, who will finally make his long awaited appearance in Australian colours.

The time trial will be contested by Jack Bobridge and Richie Porte, with both considered to be genuine medal chances.

The most notable omission is Mark Renshaw, though he does remain on the reserves list along with Adam Hansen. National Performance director Kevin Tabotta admitted it was one of the toughest teams he'd ever had to pick.

"It was certainly one of the hardest teams to pick because the depth and quality in the men's elite ranks is very healthy right now," said Tabotta. "The team has proven finishers and strong experienced team players who can guide our team of nine riders towards a result. We also have quality options for a large group finish."

"I believe we've put together teams best suited for the course taking into account recent form and results," said Tabotta. "We've considered the possible scenarios that might arise during the race and selected the riders to suit."

Elite Women

In the women's team, Oceania champion Shara Gillow lines up along side Rochelle Gilmore, Chloe Hosking, Jesse Maclean, Carla Ryan, Amanda Spratt and Vickie Whitelaw. For Gilmore the selection will be particularly sweet, having almost been ruled out in July with a pelvic fracture.

Gillow will also represent Australia in the time trial and is joined by Taryn Heather.

"We go into the event with the goal of winning medals," said Tabotta. "Our women are certainly capable of a place on the podium and our men's team is one of the strongest we've ever named. We will be competitive.

The Under 23 Men's team will be announced on Wednesday, 14th September.

The full list for the UCI Road World Championships:

Elite Men

1. Jack Bobridge (Garmin Cervelo) TT

2. Simon Clarke (Astana) RR

3. Baden Cooke (Saxo Bank) RR

4. Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) RR

5. Matthew Goss (HTC-Highroad) RR

6. Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Cervelo) RR

7. Mathew Hayman (Team Sky) RR

8. Stuart O'Grady OAM (Leopard Trek) RR

9. Richie Porte (Saxo Bank) TT

10. Michael Rogers (Team Sky) RR

11. Chris Sutton (Team Sky) RR

Reserves

* Adam Hansen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) RR

* Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) RR

Elite Women

1. Shara Gillow (Team Jayco AIS) (Oceania RR & TT Champion) RR & TT

2. Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto Honda) RR

3. Taryn Heather TT

4. Chloe Hosking (HTC-Highroad Women) RR

5. Jessie Maclean (Verducci Breakaway) RR

6. Carla Ryan (Garmin-Cervelo) RR

7. Amanda Spratt (Team Jayco AIS) RR

8. Vicki Whitelaw (Lotto Honda) RR

Reserve

* Belinda Goss RR