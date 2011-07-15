Pelvic fracture for Gilmore rules Australian out until end of July

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) after taking the race lead in Qatar. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Rochelle Gilmore (Lotto-Honda) has been diagnosed with a fractured pelvis after the Australian had found there to be little improvement in her condition since her serious crash on stage 5 of the Giro Donne.

Initial reports suggested that her injuries were limited to bruising and road rash however a scan two days ago has revealed a fracture.

"This is obviously the reason why I have not been able to walk or apply pressure on my right leg since the crash," she explained. "A fractured pelvis sounds serious and yes it is but I’m determined to let the bone heal quickly by complete immobilization [of it] for the next 10 days."

The Australian hopes to return to racing by the 31st of July at the Open de Suède Vargarda World Cup round. Her big goal for the year remains September’s world championships in Copenhagen which many believe likely to end in a sprint.