Australia announce team for Hong Kong Track World Championships

Image 1 of 5 Stephen Hall, Sam Welsford, Cameron Meyer, and Michael Freiberg won the team pursuit gold medal (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 2 of 5 Amy Cure (Tasmania) also won the scratch race gold (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 3 of 5 Points gold medallist Cam Meyer (Western Australia) (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 4 of 5 Kierin winner Kaarle McCulloch (NSW) (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia) Image 5 of 5 Steph Morton (South Australia) claimed gold in the women's sprint (Image credit: John Veage / Cycling Australia)

With the Australian national track titles decided last week, Cycling Australia has announced its 22-rider team for next month's Track World Championships in Hong Kong.

Almost half of the squad are former rainbow jersey winners with Rebecca Wiasak aiming for a third straight individual pursuit title and the team pursuit trio of Alex Porter, Callum Scotson and Sam Welsford also looking to defend their title. Six-time track world champion Cameron Meyer is selected for the Worlds and will be aiming to continue his successful return to the velodrome.

"As we commence another four-year campaign towards Gold Coast 2018 and Tokyo 2020, it is exciting to see a team with such a rich blend of youth and experience named for these World Championships," said Cycling Australia CEO Nicholas Green.

"We witnessed so many world-class performances at last week's Track National Championships in Brisbane, and it was encouraging to see our experienced riders continue their strong form while our rising stars put their hands up for selections with some strong results."

Former world champions Matthew Glaetzer, Meyer, Kaarle McCulloch, Amy Cure, and Ashlee Ankudinoff all medalled at the track nationals and will be aiming to carry their form into the Worlds. They also add experience to a team that will feature eight debutants at elite Worlds level.

At the 2016 Worlds, Australia won five medals which was down on its 11 medal haul from 2015. Having won eight medals at the 2013 Worlds, Australia will be hoping for a similar level of success in a post-Olympic year.

The 2017 Worlds will feature the women's madison for the first time. With Alex Manly and Cure winning gold at the Los Angeles World Cup, the duo is sure to challenge for the first rainbow jersey in the discipline for women.

The Track Worlds will be held in Hong Kong's velodrome between 12-16 April. It is the second time the Worlds head to Asia with Maebashi, Japan having the honour of first hosting the event in 1990. The Australian team will assemble in Adelaide for one final camp before flying out for Hong Kong.

Australian team for the 2017 Track Worlds

Sprint: Patrick Constable, Matthew Glaetzer, Nathan Hart, Jacob Schmid, Courtney Field, Kaarle McCulloch, Stephanie Morton and Holly Takos.

Women's Endurance: Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Kristina Clonan, Amy Cure, Alexandra Manly, and Rebecca Wiasak.

*to be cut down to five riders

Men's Endurance: Jordan Kerby, Cameron Meyer, Kelland O'Brien, Alex Porter, Callum Scotson, Sam Welsford, Rohan Wight and Nick Yallouris.