Augé out with broken finger

Stéphane Augé (Fra) Cofidis (Image credit: Sirotti)

Stéphane Augé crashed while training this week and is out with a broken finger.

Augé, 35, must wear a splint on his right hand for about three weeks, and will have to miss the first two weeks of the 2010 season.

The French rider turned pro with Festina in 2000, and also rode with Jean Delatour and Credit Agricole before joining Cofidis in 2005. He wore the King of the Mountains jersey for one stage in this year's Tour de France, winning it on the sixth stage from Girona to Barcelona.