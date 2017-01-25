Atapuma unlikely to continue at Vuelta a San Juan after heavy crash on stage 2

Darwin Atapuma (UAE Abu Dhabi) training ahead of San Juan (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A heavy fall with 3km to race in stage 2 of the Vuelta a San Juan saw Darwin Atapuma of UAE Abu Dhabi suffer "cervical trauma and face abrasion" with an ambulance taking the Colombian away to hospital where he remains under observation. The sprint finish into San Juan was won by Quick-Step-Floors Tom Boonen with the crash taking place at the later end of the peloton.

Maicke Monteiro of the Brazil national team was also involved in the crash, suffering "a chest trauma without lung lesions". He and teammate Luan Vieira were both recorded as DNF on the official results.

Despite being taken away by an ambulance Atapuma, 29, was credited with the same time as Boonen as the 157th and final finisher of the stage as the incident occurred within the final 3km. An official medical bulletin from the race and race doctor, Martín Sasul, provided further details into the crash.

"Rider Darwin Atapuma (UAE Abu Dhabi), crashed during the stage, suffers of a trauma with a temporary lost consciousness. He was transferred to the Hospital El Castaño, where they made a scan of brain, spinal column and chest. No lesions found," read the statement.

The race is Atapuma's first for the newly created UAE Abu Dhabi team having transferred across from BMC.

The Colombian also suffered a bad crash at last year's Vuelta a Espana, after wearing the leader's jersey for four days, but was cleared of serious injury and was able to continue.