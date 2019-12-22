Trending

At camp with UAE Team Emirates - Gallery

Riders hit Calpe for December training and fancy dress

UAE Team Emirates
UAE Team Emirates riders enjoy their off-season at training camp (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)

For UAE Team Emirates their recent training camp in Calpe, Spain was just as much about analyzing the 2019 season as it was about meeting the new signings that have joined ahead of 2020.

In total the team have eight riders bolstering their ranks with Davide Formolo, Brandon McNulty, Mikkel Bjerg and Joseph Dombrowski three of the high profile riders joining a team that already includes Fabio Aru, Alexander Kristoff, Fernando Gaviria and 2020 Tour de France contender, Jan Polanc.

The majority of the camp was spent training on the roads around Calpe, where a number of WorldTour teams base themselves over the winter. The UAE Team Emirates squad also used the two-week block in December to integrate their new stars, as you can see from the gallery we've included below.

Image 1 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

At camp with UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 2 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Fernando Gaviria at the UAE Team Emirates camp in Calpe (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 3 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Alexander Kristoff shares a joke with the team before training (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 4 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Riders check their time trial position during the winter (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 5 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 6 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

The UAE Team Emirates riders will remain on Colnago for 2020 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 7 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Jasper Philipsen had a breakout year in 2019 (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 8 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Cyclingnews sit down with new signing Max Richeze (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 9 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Joseph Dombrowski has moved over from EF-Education First (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 10 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Fernando Gaviria will be looking to make up for an injury-hit 2019 next year (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 11 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Fabio Aru (left) (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 12 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Media commitments are training camps are the norm (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 13 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Neo-pro Brandon McNulty (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 14 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Riders analyse their time trial position at camp (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 15 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

(Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)
Image 16 of 16

UAE Team Emirates

Riders let their hair down after a long season on the road (Image credit: UAE Team Emirates)