Arndt proud of Olympic performance as she prepares for retirement

Image 1 of 5 Judith Arndt with another German title (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 The 2012 German time trial podium: Trixi Worrack, Judith Arndt and Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 5 Judith Arndt of Germany has a tidy position on her Scott Plasma although her helmet's not sitting that flush here. She's riding HED wheels with Continental clinchers (likely Grand Prix TT) older Dura Ace cranks perhaps for a narrower Q Factor, a Bio Racer skinsuit with textured upper arms and her bottom jockey wheel is larger (possibly a Berner) for reduced drivetrain resistance. Silver medal for the reigning world champ. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 4 of 5 Germany brought Judith Arndt in from the road for the team pursuit (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 5 A happy Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) took her second Ronde van Vlaanderen (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Judith Arndt is winding down her 12-year career as a professional cyclist. The German has now participated in her last Olympics, coming away from London with a silver medal in the time trial. She will also ride in the World Championships next month in Valkenburg, Netherlands, before hanging her bike on the wall.

Arndt, 36, did not just ride on the road in her fifth Olympics. Together with Charlotte Becker and Lisa Brannier, she rode the team pursuit, finishing eighth, but setting a new German record. “I am very proud that we set a new German record. It was very hard,” she said on the Facebook page of the German Cycling Federation.

She got her start on the track, winning her first national titles in 1993. She won her first Olympic medal, a bronze, in the individual pursuit at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. In that same discipline Arndt has been a five-time national champion and was world champion in 1997.

After an unsuccessful 2000 Olympics, she turned her concentration to road racing. Over the years she rode for Saturn cycling team, Equipe Nürnberger, T-Mobile Frauenteam, and HTC Highroad Women, before joining GreenEdge-AIS this season.

Arndt's palmares over the years include wins at the Thüringen Rundfahrt der Frauen (three times) and the Tour de l'Aude (twice). This year alone she has nine wins, including the Ladies Tour of Qatar, Ronde van Vlaanderen, Thüringen and both national titles.

On the road, she can claim two world titles, one in each discipline. Arndt won the road title in Verona in 2004 and the time trial title last year in Copenhagen. She also has two silver medals from the Olympics, with the first one being from the road race in Athens, where she famously gave a one-finger “salute” as she crossed the finish line.

While she didn't reach her goals at the Olympics this time round, she did not seem to regret it. “I am happy that it is now over and look forward to something new.” Arndt has not yet announced her post-riding-career plans.