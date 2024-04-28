Arnaud De Lie kicks suspected Lyme disease, wins first race back

By Laura Weislo
published

Arnaud De Lie during the presentation of Lotto Dstny cycling team
Arnaud De Lie during the presentation of Lotto Dstny cycling team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arnaud De Lie was one of the most successful sprinters of the year in 2023 but only just chalked up his first notch in the win column in Sunday's Famenne Ardenne Classic.

The Lotto Dstny rider spent four weeks out of competition after struggling through the Classics, the probable answer to his lacklustre performances was a diagnosis of Lyme disease. The tick-borne bacteria that causes the disease can often be cured with antibiotics and it seems to have done the trick.

Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.