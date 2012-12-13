Wiggins wants to go for Tour de France title again

Image 1 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins celebrates on the Champs-Élysées with his son. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Chris Froome was on the back foot but gained time on Contador (Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Bradley Wiggins has decided to go for another win in the Tour de France in 2013. Earlier the Team Sky rider – and his team principal – had said that Wiggins would probably support teammate Christopher Froome in the race.

"I'm probably going to try and win a second Tour de France, so I don't know, maybe we'll have two leaders," Wiggins told BBC Radio 5 live. "My goal is to win the Tour next year. Whether that is realised or not, I don't know really.”

In October, Wiggins said that “more than likely” he would support Froome in the race, rather than going for the win himself. The 2013 Tour course features fewer time trial kilometers and more tough climbs, which would favour Froome.

Team principal Dave Brailsford said last month that the Giro d'Italia “would be a very good target for Bradley and leave Froomy then to focus on the Tour de France,” but he added that the plans had not yet been “completely signed off.”

How Wiggins' decision to go for a repeat title will affect the team, “I don't know - it's more Dave's problem, really, to worry about.

"It's just how we service both mouths - that's more the problem to figure out."

However, if Froome should prove to be stronger during the Tour, Wiggins said he would have no problem being a support rider. "Whatever the team strategy is, I'll support that, otherwise you don't take the start line because there will be someone else who is willing to fulfil that job," he said. "It's a case of doing what's asked of you on the day, whatever that decision is."

During this year's Tour de France, Froome often appeared to be stronger in the mountains and appeared to have been restrained on at least one stage when he could have taken over the lead from Wiggins. Froome, who finished second in the race, has said he never rode against Wiggins in the race, but several times had mentioned his regrets at not being the first Briton to win the Tour. He has also said that he anticipated being Tour captain in 2013, but earlier this month said he realized that was still up in the air.