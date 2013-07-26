Argos-Shimano release long list for Vuelta a España

The Argos Shimano team (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Argos-Shimano has released its 12 rider pre-selection for the upcoming Vuelta a España. John Degenkolb, who last year dominated the sprints in race, will not participate this time around.

As always, the team will have its eye on the sprint stages, but will also look to the many climbing stages. Neither of the team's top sprinters, Degenkolb or Marcel Kittel, will ride this year, as both were in the Tour de france.

“We have a very diverse pre-selection, with all kinds of riders in the team. We are chasing stage success with a strong selection that includes young riders who will be getting their first Grand Tour experience. All the riders will be very eager to show their specialty during the race and to contribute to the team’s success,” said coach Christian Guiberteau on the team's website.

The team will send may young riders to the race, said general manager Iwan Spekenbrink. “Our young talents have developed very well this year and have showed their potential, so they deserve the Vuelta a España selection. Their selection is for the present and the future: they will contribute to the team’s performance, and the Vuelta will support their further development.”

Pre-selection: Nikias Arndt (Ger), Warren Barguil (Fra), Will Clarke (Aus), Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger), Thierry Hupond (Fra), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Koen de Kort (Ned), François Parisien (Can), Tom Peterson (USA), Georg Preidler (Aut), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Tom Stamsnijder (Ned).