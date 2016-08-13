Arctic Race of Norway stage 3 highlights - video

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) wins stage 3 at Arctic Race of Norway (Image credit: ASO)

Gianni Moscon of Team Sky made history at Korgfjellet as he rode away from the leading group before the 1km to go mark to claim his first pro win at the age of 22 during stage 3 at the Arctic Race of Norway. With one stage to go, he took over the race lead from his teammate Danny van Poppel. He now leads by 15 seconds over Stef Clement from IAM Cycling.