Aqua Blue Sport reveal 2018 team kit

Aqua Blue Sport recently unveiled the team's 2018 kit, featuring the familiar blue body with gold accents as well as the prominent chevron splashed across the front and back of the jerseys. Several new additions to the kit promote new sponsors and further highlight the team's Irish roots.

Although the UCI has not yet approved the team's Pro Continental status, saying the application "is still under review by the Licence Commission," Aqua Blue Sport are moving ahead with their training camps and equipment announcements. Vermarc once again supplies the clothing, suiting up riders in the flagship Pro Racing Research line.

"The shamrock, symbolizing the team's Irish heritage, will continue to feature prominently on the jersey and the bib shorts but has also been incorporated into subtly patterned shoulder and sleeve panels, adding texture and depth to the design," the team said in the kit announcement.

Aside from the title sponsor, other logos appearing on the kit include Vermarc Sport, bike sponsor 3T, beverage partner Oranjeboom and saddle provider Selle San Marco. The jersey collar will sport the pink ribbon for breast cancer awareness, a cause that is close to the heart of the team owner Rick Delaney. The riders' names will be featured across the backs of their jerseys.

Larry Warbasse will again wear the stars-and-stripes kit of the US road champion. Kits worn by Adam Blythe [UK] and Matt Brammeier [Ireland] will sport the flag armbands they have earned as former national champions of their respective countries.

"We've maintained the design elements which our team kit has become known for, such as the royal blue colour scheme, the gold chevron representing our ambition and the shamrock that reflects the Irish spirit," said team General Manager Stephen Moore. "As we lay the foundation for a successful 2018, we want to continue to stand out in the peloton as one of the most stylish, sophisticated and avant-garde jerseys."