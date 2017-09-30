Aqua Blue Sport go pink for International Breast Cancer Awareness month

Image 1 of 2 Going pink in October for International Breast Cancer Awareness month (Image credit: Team Aqua Blue Sport) Image 2 of 2 Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport) on the podium after his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The Aqua Blue Sport team will add dashes of pink to their bikes and racing kit in October as they look to raise the profile of International Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The Irish Pro Continental team made the announcement in a press release issued on Friday. The team owner Rick Delaney said that his wife Lisa Delaney, who is also a director of the team, was a survivor and added that the team would be helping to take charity donations via their team website.

"This cause is very close to my family's heart," Rick Delaney wrote in the press release.

"Every family has been touched by cancer – we are no different. Lisa has won her battle against breast cancer but other people, from all corners of the world, have not been so lucky. We hope that, through our simple gesture, and with the help of our sponsors, that we can again bring the fight against breast cancer into the public consciousness. If this helps one person get an early diagnosis then that is a success."

For the month of October the team will wear specifically designed pink helmets from their supplies Catlike. They will race with Fizik pink bar tape and matching socks from Rapha. The team will also collect donations on their site for charity.

On the road the team have enjoyed a successful debut campaign. Larry Warbasse claimed the US road title and a stage of the Tour de Suisse, while Stefan Denifl picked up the team's maiden Grand Tour stage win when he was victorious on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana in September. The Austrian also won the overall at Tour of Austria. The team have strengthened for next year, with Casper Pedersen, the Under 23 European road champion, signing for the next two seasons.