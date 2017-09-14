Aqua Blue Sport sign Casper Pedersen

Image 1 of 5 Casper Pedersen (Team Giant - Castelli) celebrates his solo win (Image credit: Michael Aisner) Image 2 of 5 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) won the European U23 title (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) biting into his gold medal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Casper Pedersen (Denmark) on top step of the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Casper Pedersen (Team Giant-Castelli) in the Tour of Denmark race leader's jersey (Image credit: Michael Aisner)

Irish Pro-Continental team Aqua Blue Sport has announced the signing of European U23 road champion Casper Pedersen. The announcement follows the 21-year-old's stage 1 victory at his home Tour of Denmark.

In 2015 and 2016, Pedersen rode for the Continental Riwal Platform Cycling Team before moving to Team Giant-Castelli for this season. In 2017, Pedersen has won a stage of the Flèche du Sud and also the GP Horsens Posten. Having impressed in the junior ranks with second at Paris–Roubaix in 2014, Pedersen has also been a key member of the Danish track team.

"I am super excited to join Aqua Blue Sport as a neo-professional next year," Pedersen said. "I have been dreaming of becoming a professional road cyclist for quite a while now and I feel like I have found the perfect team for my next step. I was looking for a team where I can learn from experienced riders but also get a chance here and there to ride for results."

Pedersen added he was attracted to the team, who recently rode its debut Grand Tour at the Vuelta a Espana and won a stage with Stefan Denfil, with its long term focus on rider development.

"When Aqua Blue Sport got in touch with me they outlined a good plan for my development and I didn't have to think twice about signing with them," he added. "I'm impressed by how far they have come in such a short time and I can't wait to be part of their Aqua Blue Sport family next year."

Stephen Moore, the general manager of Aqua Blue Sport, expressed his delight with the signing of Pedersen. Adding that it is a big tick of approval that the team can attract young talents such as the Dane and Eddie Dunbar who is the other confirmed signing for 2018.

"It is great to get a rider of Casper's ability in the team for next year," Moore said. "He has shown this season how incredibly talented he is and we are very excited to see what he can do with Aqua Blue Sport. It is a vote of confidence in our team set up that a huge talent like this would agree to sign for us. Roll on 2018."