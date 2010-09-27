Appollonio signs for Movistar

Image 1 of 3 Davide Appollonio (l) and Romain Feillu on the podium. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 3 21-year-old Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium for his first professional victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Davide Appollonio (Cervelo TestTeam) savours the moment of his first professional victory. (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Davide Appollonio will ride for Movistar in 2011. Biciciclismo reports that Appollonio has signed a three-year contract with the Spanish squad.

The Italian turned professional with Cervélo TestTeam this year and obtained some impressive results. He took a stage win at the Tour du Limousin and second place finishes at the GP Fourmies and the Tour de Vendée.

With Cervélo TestTeam disbanding at the end of the season, Movistar appear to have moved swiftly to secure Appollonio’s services. According to Biciciclismo, manager Eusebio Unzue has high hopes that the 21-year-old will develop into a classics contender at the team.

