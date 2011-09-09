Anton makes up for disappointing Vuelta with home win in Bilbao
Euskaltel rider takes a special win as Vuelta returns to the Basque Country
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) made up for a disappointing overall performance in the Vuelta a Espana with an emotional victory in Bilbao at the end of stage 19, in front of thousands of cheering Basque fans.
