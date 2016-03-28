Trending

Antoine Demoitie will be truly missed, says UCI president Brian Cookson

UCI to work with authorities during investigation into rider's death

UCI President Brian Cookson was at the team presentation

Antoine Demoitié in action at E3 Harelbeke.

Cycling’s governing body the UCI has said that it will work with the authorities looking into the death of Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Antoine Demoitie. The 25-year-old, who was riding his first season as a professional, was injured when a race motorbike fell on him during Gent-Wevelgem and later died in hospital.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is extremely saddened to learn about the passing of Belgian rider Antoine Demoitié of Wanty-Groupe Gobert,” a press release on the UCI’s website read. “The UCI will cooperate with all relevant authorities to investigate the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

Demoitie was involved in a crash with several riders when a following motorbike fell as it tried to avoid the incident, reportedly hitting Demoitie on the head. He was immediately taken to hospital in Ypres before being transferred to Lille, where he passed away. His wife and family were by his side at the time.

UCI president Brian Cookson issued his condolences to the family of Demoitie, saying that the Belgian would be missed.

"Antoine will be truly missed," Cookson said in the short press release. "Our thoughts are with his family, friends and team."

