Andy Schleck to return to competition in Belgium

Image 1 of 2 A tired but satisfied Andy Schleck at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

RadioShack-Nissan has confirmed that Andy Schleck will finally return to racing on Tuesday in Belgium, naming him in the team's line-up for the Memorial Vandenbroucke Binche-Tournai-Binche race.

Schleck has not raced since fracturing his hip during the time trial stage of the Criterium du Dauphine on June 7.

He was forced to miss the Tour de France and also missed planned comebacks at the US ProCycling Challenge and the more recent GP Fourmies in France. He has blamed pain in his hip and leg as the cause of his long absence from competition.

"I'm very disappointed that I couldn't show anything so far this year. This has been a dreadful season for me and I desperately want to put it behind me. I still hope to return to racing before the season ends," Schleck said in early September when he decided not to ride the GP Fourmies.

Binche-Tournai-Binche – held in the south-western French-speaking part of Belgium, traditionally brings down the curtain on the Belgian cycling season. Binche will host the start of Fleche-Wallonne in 2013 and host the 2108 Belgian national road race championships.

RadioShack-Nissan has also named Matthew Busche, Laurent Didier, Ben Hermans, Gregory Rast, Jesse Sergent and Robert Wagner in the line-up for Binche-Tournai-Binche, with Dirk Demol as directeur sportif.



