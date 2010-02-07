Andy Schleck out of Challenge Mallorca with knee injury

Richie Porte, Andy Schleck and Matti Breschel share a joke. (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Saxo Bank's Andy Schleck will delay his season start after his withdrawal from Challenge Mallorca with a knee injury. Schleck will return home to Luxembourg on Sunday for tests and recovery.

The 24-year-old confirmed the news of his withdrawal from the Spanish event on his twitter feed on Saturday night. "Looks like my season [will not] start not as planned I have a knee injury and will fly tomorrow home to [Luxembourg] and take some rest," he said.

His brother, Fränk, 29, will take part in the Challenge Mallorca but expressed his disappointment at the news of his sibling's departure on Sunday. "I'm a little depressed! Andy is going home back to [Luxembourg] 'cause of his knee problems, he needs some rest [and an] ultrasound. He better look after it," wrote Fränk on his twitter feed.

Fränk's own 2009 season was cut short by a knee injury which required surgery to correct. However, despite the delay caused to the younger Schleck's season start, he is expected make a rapid return to competition, at Ruta Del Sol on February 21.

"Now I have to start my first race of 2010 without [Andy]; not cool," said Fränk. "But it's the best for him. We'll be back together in Ruta Del Sol."

Challenge Mallorca begins on Sunday, February 7, and runs through until Thursday, February 11.

