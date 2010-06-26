Andy Schleck crashes in training

Image 1 of 3 Fränk Schleck (Team Saxo Bank) wins stage 17 ahead of race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) and brother Andy Schleck . (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 3 Luxembourg's champion, Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: sirott) Image 3 of 3 Second on the stage and a white jersey to boot for Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Andy Schleck was left with cuts, bruises and a dent in his pride after a training crash on Saturday. Fortunately the injuries should not cause concern for the Tour de France that starts next Saturday in Rotterdam.

Andy was out training with his older brother Fränk when he hit a bump in the road and fell, he revealed the news of the crash on Twitter.

Andy said: “Was out training with@schleckfrank hit a big bump in the road, went down pretty hard, lost quit lot of skin all over my body but I be okay”

Fränk also tweeted about his brother’s crash: “@andy_schleck went down in training this morning I was really scared. tought about tdf, but finally its just skin n wounds.autch.he is ok”

Fränk also tweeted this photograph, showing Andy treating the minor cuts to his legs, shoulders and chin.

On Thursday Andy finished ahead of Fränk to win the Luxembourg national time trial title.

