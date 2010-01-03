Andy Schleck voted Luxembourger of the year

Fränk Schleck leads brother Andy, r, at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It was a big weekend for the Schleck brothers, as Andy was named Luxembourger of the year and older brother Fränk got married.

Andy Schleck, 24, won the vote conducted by broadcaster RTL, with 22.5 percent. Second was Thierry van Werveke, a popular actor who passed away in 2009 from cancer at the age of 50, and third was the country's leader, Premier Jean-Claude Juncker. Fränk Schleck was fourth.

The younger Schleck finished second overall in the Tour de France, as well as winning Liège-Bastogne-Liègeiege-Bastogne-Liege and his national road championship.

Fränk Schleck married his girlfriend in a civil ceremony on New Year's eve. The couple had gotten engaged at the Amstel Curacao race in November. The church wedding is planned for August.