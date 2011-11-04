Andrenacci facing two-year ban for EPO

Danilo Andrenacci (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The national anti-doping tribunal of the Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) has recommended a two-year ban for D'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo rider Danilo Andrenacci.

The 33-year-old Italian tested positive for recombinant EPO at the Trofeo Melinda-Val di Non on August 20, 2011.

Andrenacci placed 12th in the Trofeo Melinda behind winner Davide Rebellin.